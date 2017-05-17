In dense, high-rent cities, having a dining room is a luxury. In my San Francisco apartment, where pretty much any flat surface may need to double as the dining table, I long for the space to host a sit-down dinner with friends. These five creative homes show how it can be done, without a dining room...
It Can Work: Sit-Down Dining Solutions for Small Spaces (10 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed May 17, 2017 9:16 AM
In dense, high-rent cities, having a dining room is a luxury. In my San Francisco apartment, where pretty much any flat surface may need to double as the dining table, I long for the space to host a sit-down dinner with friends. These five creative homes show how it can be done, without a dining room...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment