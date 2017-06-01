Summer officially begins June 20 this year, but why wait until then to get into the summer spirit? Get a jump-start by prepping your home and garden for warm weather, setting up the perfect drip-dry spot for beach towels, reorganizing the kitchen (hello, smoothie bar), and more. These 18 to-dos cover...
To-Dos: Your June Home Checklist (10 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 8:02 AM
Summer officially begins June 20 this year, but why wait until then to get into the summer spirit? Get a jump-start by prepping your home and garden for warm weather, setting up the perfect drip-dry spot for beach towels, reorganizing the kitchen (hello, smoothie bar), and more. These 18 to-dos cover...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment