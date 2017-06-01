Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 251 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Houzz Tour: A Former Courthouse Transformed With Vintage Pieces (14 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 9:02 AM
    Discuss:

    You don't always have to rip a place apart to transform it, says designer and serial miracle worker Ebba Thott. The co-owner of Sigmar, a London firm specializing in 20th-century design, was asked by the owners of this converted 1908 courthouse to help turn their cavernous apartment into...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor