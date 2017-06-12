I was chatting with a friend about a piece I recently wrote on accent walls, and he asked, Can you only get an accent wall using paint? It's a good question. And the answer is a resounding no!...
7 Alternatives to the Painted Accent Wall (14 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:02 AM
I was chatting with a friend about a piece I recently wrote on accent walls, and he asked, Can you only get an accent wall using paint? It's a good question. And the answer is a resounding no!...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment