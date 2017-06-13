Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 320 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Room of the Day: A Preppy-Meets-Farmhouse Family Room (7 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:14 AM
    Discuss:

    The first time my family looked at this house, we breezed right through the first floor out to the backyard, which is a little slice of heaven, interior designer Lauren Clement says. At the time of the tour, the interiors of the house were not so heavenly. The family room was darkened by paint, heavy...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor