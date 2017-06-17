On a hill not far from the town of Todi in Umbria, Italy, stands the Torre Almonte, a lookout tower that dates to the 12th century. It's surrounded by a private park and an olive grove with more than 180 trees. The 82-foot-high structure was enlarged in the late 14th century to be used as housing; today...
Houzz Tour: Medieval Meets Modern in Italy (11 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:08 AM
On a hill not far from the town of Todi in Umbria, Italy, stands the Torre Almonte, a lookout tower that dates to the 12th century. It's surrounded by a private park and an olive grove with more than 180 trees. The 82-foot-high structure was enlarged in the late 14th century to be used as housing; today...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment