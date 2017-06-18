Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 351 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

3 Ways to Revel in Summer Garden Sweetness (3 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:10 AM
    Discuss:

    It's finally here. Every morning, before sunrise, the tree canopy ripples in birdcalls. Dew speckles grasses and flowers, each plant cascading in sparkles as the sun crests the fence. A red admiral butterfly dances in seemingly erratic patterns as it follows the spindly trail of a flower's scent all...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor