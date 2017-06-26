Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 407 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

A Home Designed to Sustain Family, Community and Nature (13 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:03 AM
    Discuss:

    European settlement in Lincoln, Massachusetts, dates back to 1654, and the town's modern-day custodians are careful to honor and preserve its Colonial and agrarian roots. But it's not a time capsule by any means. In fact, it's also the location of Walter Gropius' iconic 1938...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor