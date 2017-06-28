It can be easy to put off making changes of any scale to the garden until you have a chunk of time and a generous budget for it. Our recommendation: Don't wait. There are plenty of simple updates you can do now, without the help of a pro, that will make a big difference in the appearance of your outdoor...
10 Outdoor-Living Updates for Summer That Won't Break the Bank (12 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:03 AM
It can be easy to put off making changes of any scale to the garden until you have a chunk of time and a generous budget for it. Our recommendation: Don't wait. There are plenty of simple updates you can do now, without the help of a pro, that will make a big difference in the appearance of your outdoor...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment