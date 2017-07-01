It's hot outside, and in the midst of planning your Fourth of July barbecue and prepping the pool for months of heavy use, remember that your plants are also waiting for a cool summer drink. Water, prune, feed and plant; before you know it fall will be here. And while you're doing all that, enjoy your...
Enjoy Your Summer Garden - Here's What to Do in July (10 photos)
