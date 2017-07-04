Turn up the heat with these bright, bold container compositions that feature red, orange, chartreuse, vivid pink and deep purple hues. You may not want your whole garden to be filled with these super-saturated colors, but why not give a few containers a try? Here are 10 standout container designs to...
10 Sizzling-Hot Summer Container Gardens (10 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 9:03 AM
Turn up the heat with these bright, bold container compositions that feature red, orange, chartreuse, vivid pink and deep purple hues. You may not want your whole garden to be filled with these super-saturated colors, but why not give a few containers a try? Here are 10 standout container designs to...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment