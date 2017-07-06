Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 475 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Cooperative Lifestyle Lives On at Twin Modernist Homes in L.A. (20 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 8:02 AM
    Discuss:

    About a decade after the 1960s free-love movement, an idea for communal living by architect Peter de Bretteville came to life in Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon, a hillside community sandwiched between the San Fernando Valley and Sunset Strip that was once known for free-spirited artists and musicians. In...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor