When choosing which color to paint a room, most of us first consider our favorite shades or the ones we believe work aesthetically. Here's another consideration to throw into the mix: the color that is optimal for each room's purpose, be it a calming hue in the bedroom or a hunger inducer in the dining...
All About Hue: Optimal Colors for Each Room of Your House (20 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 6:02 AM
When choosing which color to paint a room, most of us first consider our favorite shades or the ones we believe work aesthetically. Here's another consideration to throw into the mix: the color that is optimal for each room's purpose, be it a calming hue in the bedroom or a hunger inducer in the dining...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment