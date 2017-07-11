Have trouble decluttering, sticking to a budget or avoiding impulse buys? We all have picked up valuable tips over the years about how to renovate, decorate and maintain a house, but putting them into practice is another matter altogether. Here are some design mantras you may be struggling to follow...
9 Design Mantras We Sometimes Fail (and Why That Can Be OK) (9 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jul 11, 2017 6:02 AM
Have trouble decluttering, sticking to a budget or avoiding impulse buys? We all have picked up valuable tips over the years about how to renovate, decorate and maintain a house, but putting them into practice is another matter altogether. Here are some design mantras you may be struggling to follow...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment