Discover 100 of the Most Beautiful French Homes on Houzz (100 photos)

July 14 is Bastille Day in France. The holiday, instituted in 1880 during the time of the nation's Third Republic, marks the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution, an event that symbolized the end of absolute monarchy and of a society based on class and privilege. Bastille...
