Not long after moving in, the owners of this three-story, 1970s home in London realized that it wasn't set up for family life. It was built in the late 1970s in a neo-Georgian style to replace a house that was destroyed in World War II, says interior designer Lindsey Roberts, who was brought on board...
Houzz Tour: 3-Story 1970s House Gets a Cheerful Update (18 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 23, 2017 11:02 AM
