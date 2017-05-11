Over the years, this Calgary, Alberta, family has updated their home, room by room. Now that their kids are grown, a couple of new empty nesters have the opportunity to remodel the master bathroom. This professor and educator also love to spend time outdoors and try to limit their impact on the environment....
Room of the Day: Master Bathroom Gets the Spa Treatment (7 photos)
