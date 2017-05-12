Laundry is a fact of life. There's no getting around it. And while there's some joy to be found in washing, drying and folding the precious garments of our loved ones, whenever there's opportunity to increase that joy, we should seize upon it. One way to do that is by creating a space with style that...
New This Week: 3 Laundry Rooms With Joyful Style (3 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 7:02 AM
Laundry is a fact of life. There's no getting around it. And while there's some joy to be found in washing, drying and folding the precious garments of our loved ones, whenever there's opportunity to increase that joy, we should seize upon it. One way to do that is by creating a space with style that...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment