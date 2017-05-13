Upcycled furniture and decor add character, charm and style to many homes. Repurposed pieces can also save money and keep materials out of the landfill. As part of our ongoing Project Rehab series, which features reader...
Project Rehab: Water-Damaged Wardrobe to Bright Blue Bookcase (7 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat May 13, 2017 5:02 AM
Upcycled furniture and decor add character, charm and style to many homes. Repurposed pieces can also save money and keep materials out of the landfill. As part of our ongoing Project Rehab series, which features reader...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment