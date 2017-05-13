No matter where your plot of land is - in the heart of a bustling city or down a quiet lane - there's an opportunity to make your garden feel like a secret, secluded space. The best secret gardens not only feel private, but they also have a certain magic about them, evoking the sense of being removed...
10 Ways to Create a Secret Garden (13 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat May 13, 2017 10:02 AM
