Sometimes you just want to get out of the house for a night on the town. But these homeowners wanted to create that feeling right at home. They transformed their unfinished, concrete-lined basement to include a bar, pool table, foosball table and movie-theater lounge area all in one large, industrial-style...
Room of the Day: This Basement Is Like a Night Out on the Town (7 photos)
Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 9:02 AM
