Anne Dérian worked in various architectural offices in Paris and felt deceived somehow: Creativity, which had been at the center of her studies at school, represented only a small fraction of her everyday professional life. Her dissatisfaction...
Modern Mosaic: Anne Dérian's Art Emerges Piece by Piece (16 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 1:02 PM
