Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 142 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Modern Mosaic: Anne Dérian's Art Emerges Piece by Piece (16 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 1:02 PM
    Discuss:

    Anne Dérian worked in various architectural offices in Paris and felt deceived somehow: Creativity, which had been at the center of her studies at school, represented only a small fraction of her everyday professional life. Her dissatisfaction...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor