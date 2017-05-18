We don't always want a big TV on display in the living room - even though this has been a popular design move. Large black boxes detract from interior design and often from the room's real focal point, whether that is the fireplace or another standout feature. Read on for seven creative options for...
7 Clever Ways to Conceal Your TV in the Living or Family Room (10 photos)
