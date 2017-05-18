Cor-Ten steel planter beds are having their moment in the garden, but for such a popular feature, a lot of questions still linger. Are they safe for edibles? What about rust stains? What else can you make with Cor-Ten? There are a number of things to consider if you're interested in adding Cor-Ten raised...
Here's How to Get That Great Steel Planter Look (13 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu May 18, 2017 2:10 PM
Cor-Ten steel planter beds are having their moment in the garden, but for such a popular feature, a lot of questions still linger. Are they safe for edibles? What about rust stains? What else can you make with Cor-Ten? There are a number of things to consider if you're interested in adding Cor-Ten raised...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment