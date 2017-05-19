When one side of Kal Raustiala and Lara Stemple's 1928 Spanish-style Los Angeles home started to sink, they jacked up the house to stabilize it. But by that time the cabinets and sink in their kitchen had already moved away from the wall, causing cracked tiles on the backsplash and countertop. They took...
Kitchen of the Week: Graphic Floor Tiles Accent a White Kitchen (12 photos)
