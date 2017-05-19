Grills by themselves aren't much to look at. They're basically large, hulking pieces of stainless steel that stick out like sore thumbs in our backyards. So we're always trying to slip covers over them or wheel them around to the side of the house. It doesn't have to be this way - designers are coming...
14 Ways to Make Your Grill Setup Better (14 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri May 19, 2017 3:02 PM
Grills by themselves aren't much to look at. They're basically large, hulking pieces of stainless steel that stick out like sore thumbs in our backyards. So we're always trying to slip covers over them or wheel them around to the side of the house. It doesn't have to be this way - designers are coming...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment