If you're looking for extra wiggle room in your home, look under the stairs. Whether in the main part of the house or the basement, this area can have enough room for uses like a mudroom and coat storage, wine cellar, children's fort or craft station. Here's how Houzz designers are making the most of...
10 Great Ideas for What Lies Beneath (the Stairs) (14 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun May 21, 2017 11:02 AM
If you're looking for extra wiggle room in your home, look under the stairs. Whether in the main part of the house or the basement, this area can have enough room for uses like a mudroom and coat storage, wine cellar, children's fort or craft station. Here's how Houzz designers are making the most of...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment