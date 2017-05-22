Despite their diminutive size, kids sure can cause a lot of wear and tear. That was the case in this bathroom shared by a 4- and a 6-year-old. Though functional, the space needed a style refresh to upgrade the worn-out and underwhelming beige tile on the walls and floor. Interior designer Rhona...
Room of the Day: See What Dazzles the Kids in This Bath (7 photos)
