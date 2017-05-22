Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 187 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Why and How to Name Your Digital Photos (4 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Mon May 22, 2017 1:02 PM
    Discuss:

    Let's talk about metadata, a word that may stir a sense of uncertainty and fear in you if you've never heard it before or if technology isn't your strongest suit. Metadata refers to the properties of an image - things like file size, format, the date the photo was taken and the name automatically given...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor