Tucked into this Vancouver bedroom are sweet nighttime nests for two young brothers, as well as ample hidden storage. For this redo, the parents asked designer Melissa Barling to tidy up the boys' room and give it an uncluttered, calm feel with a place for their growing collection of toys, books and...
Room of the Day: Family Cuts Clutter for a Shared Bedroom (6 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 11:02 AM
Tucked into this Vancouver bedroom are sweet nighttime nests for two young brothers, as well as ample hidden storage. For this redo, the parents asked designer Melissa Barling to tidy up the boys' room and give it an uncluttered, calm feel with a place for their growing collection of toys, books and...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment