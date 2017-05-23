You don't need much space or fancy patio furniture to turn an outdoor area into an inviting spot for enjoying a meal outside. A few chairs drawn up around a cafe table under a shade tree, or benches and a folding table on a roof terrace, are all it takes to create an alluring destination. Let's take...
We'd Like to Be Invited to These Outdoor Dining Rooms (10 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 1:02 PM
You don't need much space or fancy patio furniture to turn an outdoor area into an inviting spot for enjoying a meal outside. A few chairs drawn up around a cafe table under a shade tree, or benches and a folding table on a roof terrace, are all it takes to create an alluring destination. Let's take...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment