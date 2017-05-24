Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 199 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

10 Reasons to Work With (and Love) Black Marble (18 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Wed May 24, 2017 9:02 AM
    Discuss:

    Move over, Carrara marble. White-based stone with gray or black veining will always be classic, but it's time for so-called Nero marble to receive a little appreciation. Dark, moody stone brings even more drama to the table - or the counter, or the backsplash - and it has just as many uses in your decor....

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor