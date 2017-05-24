Move over, Carrara marble. White-based stone with gray or black veining will always be classic, but it's time for so-called Nero marble to receive a little appreciation. Dark, moody stone brings even more drama to the table - or the counter, or the backsplash - and it has just as many uses in your decor....
10 Reasons to Work With (and Love) Black Marble (18 photos)
