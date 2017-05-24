On the northernmost of Japan's main islands, on a farm atop a small hill overlooking the sea, stands a house owned by Japanese actor Chieko Higuchi. It's a delightful retreat where Higuchi's family and friends can spend a few weeks of the year with her and experience farming.
My father, who bought...
Houzz Tour: In Japan, Farmhouse Style Inspires an Island Home (18 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed May 24, 2017 1:02 PM
On the northernmost of Japan's main islands, on a farm atop a small hill overlooking the sea, stands a house owned by Japanese actor Chieko Higuchi. It's a delightful retreat where Higuchi's family and friends can spend a few weeks of the year with her and experience farming.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment