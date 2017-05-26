Andrew and Amy Faulkner had spent some time and effort on plans to extend their master bedroom and add a bathroom to their family's 1961 home in Mill Valley, California. But the local planning department didn't approve our proposal, says Andrew, a graphic designer and artist. Architect Erika Shern...
My Houzz: A New Layout Replaces Plans to Add On (25 photos)
