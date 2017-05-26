Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 207 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

My Houzz: A New Layout Replaces Plans to Add On (25 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Fri May 26, 2017 6:02 AM
    Discuss:

    Andrew and Amy Faulkner had spent some time and effort on plans to extend their master bedroom and add a bathroom to their family's 1961 home in Mill Valley, California. But the local planning department didn't approve our proposal, says Andrew, a graphic designer and artist. Architect Erika Shern...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor