Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 215 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

See the Cream of the Crop From Quilt National '17 (14 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Sat May 27, 2017 8:02 AM
    Discuss:

    As if being selected for Quilt National '17 wasn't enough of an honor, a dozen works received special recognition at the prestigious international exhibition of contemporary art quilts, which opens May 27 at the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens, Ohio. Any one of these award winners could spark a passion...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor