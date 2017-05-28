The concept of a sensory garden may have gotten its start as a way to open up gardening to those with special needs, but it turns out that a garden that appeals to all five of our senses is pleasurable for everyone. Creating your own sensory garden, whether you incorporate your entire yard or just carve...
Please Touch and More: 5 Elements of a Sensory Garden (17 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 8:02 AM
The concept of a sensory garden may have gotten its start as a way to open up gardening to those with special needs, but it turns out that a garden that appeals to all five of our senses is pleasurable for everyone. Creating your own sensory garden, whether you incorporate your entire yard or just carve...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment