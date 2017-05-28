If you are itching to add native plants to your garden, don't feel as though you have to start over. Don't worry that native plants won't look right with your established and thriving ornamental plants. When I started gardening, I was mixing plants from all over the world, including plants from my prairie...
How to Bring Native Plants Into an Established Garden (4 photos)
If you are itching to add native plants to your garden, don't feel as though you have to start over. Don't worry that native plants won't look right with your established and thriving ornamental plants. When I started gardening, I was mixing plants from all over the world, including plants from my prairie...
