With their tubular shape and vivid hues, these red flowers will draw you and your winged friends into the garden for a closer look. Besides having rich colors, ranging in shades from burgundy to rose, most of these red flowers are also hummingbird magnets. Whether you're gardening in California or Connecticut,...
14 Red Flowers for Gardens From Coast to Coast (14 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon May 29, 2017 10:04 AM
With their tubular shape and vivid hues, these red flowers will draw you and your winged friends into the garden for a closer look. Besides having rich colors, ranging in shades from burgundy to rose, most of these red flowers are also hummingbird magnets. Whether you're gardening in California or Connecticut,...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment