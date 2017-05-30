Her great-grandmother was the inspiration for this little girl's room, but the style is anything but granny. My client's grandmother was a real fashionista. She had a long career in the fashion industry in New York City, says interior designer Lindsay MacRae. And her daughter is the only girl -...
Room of the Day: Inspiration From a Fashionable Granny (7 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 9:02 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment