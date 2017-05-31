Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 242 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Pritzker Winners on Their Collaboration: It's Much Like Jazz (13 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 8:02 AM
    Discuss:

    In March, it was announced that a Spanish trio of architects - Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta - would receive this year's Pritzker Architecture Prize, often dubbed the Nobel Prize of architecture. After studying architecture at university, the three architects established RCR Arquitectes...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor