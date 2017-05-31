Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 242 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Chief Juror Says Why RCR Arquitectes Won the 2017 Pritzker Prize (8 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 9:04 AM
    Discuss:

    Why did the three architects of RCR Arquitectes, who have created works quietly in a rural town in the Catalonia region of Spain, win one of the highest distinctions in architecture? At the May 20 award ceremony in Japan, world-renowned architect Glenn Murcutt - a past recipient of the award...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor