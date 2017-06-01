As temperatures climb and summer beds start to come into their own, California gardeners can begin to enjoy the fruits of their efforts. Strawberries are ready for harvesting this month, along with young cucumbers and herbs like parsley, basil, chives and tarragon. If you didn't have a chance to plant...
California Gardeners' June Checklist (11 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 5:02 AM
