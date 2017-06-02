In this bathroom makeover, modern 3D wavy tiles provide the backdrop to bronze finishes, while a streamlined white tub sits next to a rustic, rough-hewn vanity. This project really was a lot about balance, says interior designer Crystal Russell, who helped her Denver clients find just the right mix...
Room of the Day: Modern Farmhouse Chic in a Denver Master Bath (10 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 4:14 AM
In this bathroom makeover, modern 3D wavy tiles provide the backdrop to bronze finishes, while a streamlined white tub sits next to a rustic, rough-hewn vanity. This project really was a lot about balance, says interior designer Crystal Russell, who helped her Denver clients find just the right mix...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment