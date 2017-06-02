The owners of this Melbourne, Australia, worker's cottage took a bit of a gamble when they agreed to sacrifice precious space on their narrow lot to create an interior courtyard to bring a little more light into their lives. Luckily, their gamble paid off. Lined with wood-framed windows, the interior...
A Sunny Courtyard Lights Up a Cottage (11 photos)
