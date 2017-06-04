Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 266 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Houzz Tour: Down-to-Earth Minimalism in Paradise Valley (11 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 7:14 AM
    Discuss:

    After building and living in several large homes, a retired couple decided to downsize and simplify. The feel of this single-story, rammed-earth home evokes the midcentury modern homes that once dominated Arizona's Paradise Valley. Elegant yet simple materials and frameless glass create a seamless connection...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor