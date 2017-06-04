Do you covet some of the homes you see on Houzz and on your favorite design blogs? Feeling as if you'll never manage that level of style perfection in your own place? Here's a treat for you: These popular U.K. design bloggers and interiors experts have been kind enough to reassure us that, though their...
Chasing Perfection? It Doesn't Exist, These Designers Say (9 photos)
