Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 271 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

The Rules of Summer: Porch Edition (8 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 11:10 AM
    Discuss:

    Whether you're sipping cold brew after a morning run or catching up with old friends over a glass of wine as the sun sets, the porch is a prime spot to slow down and savor summer. Vow to make the most of it by adopting a few (or all) of these 10 rules of summer that put the good stuff - hello, hammock...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor