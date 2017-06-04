When your outdoor space is a square patch of land amid an urban sprawl, possibly overlooked and if not absolutely tiny at least decidedly not rambling, it can be tempting to create an equally boxy, metropolitan garden. Yes, this type of garden may look sleek and stunning, but if you're after some...
How to Turn a City Plot Into an Urban Oasis (10 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 1:10 PM
