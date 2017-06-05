It was definitely a dream to build a house that is so unusual for this location, says Jonas Lyckstedt, who with his wife, Maria, built this house in Bredsand, northwest of Stockholm, in 2010. It is in a neighborhood with many other modern buildings, but this one has more of a raw character. Jonas says...
Houzz Tour: Distinctively Raw in Sweden (16 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 12:10 PM
It was definitely a dream to build a house that is so unusual for this location, says Jonas Lyckstedt, who with his wife, Maria, built this house in Bredsand, northwest of Stockholm, in 2010. It is in a neighborhood with many other modern buildings, but this one has more of a raw character. Jonas says...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment