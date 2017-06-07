Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 288 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Houzz Tour: A Vibrant, Playful New Home Inspired by Restaurants (12 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Wed Jun 7, 2017 12:10 PM
    Discuss:

    When a local restaurateur approached architect Laura Baggett and told her that he wanted a house with the same flavor as his restaurants, she was hooked. He didn't want a big house, Baggett says, but he wanted to explore how to make it different and funky. The project, in Dallas' Knox Street neighborhood,...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor