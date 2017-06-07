When a local restaurateur approached architect Laura Baggett and told her that he wanted a house with the same flavor as his restaurants, she was hooked. He didn't want a big house, Baggett says, but he wanted to explore how to make it different and funky. The project, in Dallas' Knox Street neighborhood,...
Houzz Tour: A Vibrant, Playful New Home Inspired by Restaurants (12 photos)
